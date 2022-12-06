Family looking for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found dead on a Pontiac sidewalk

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit family is looking for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found gunned down just a few blocks away from her home.

The body of Ikiyonna Roselle was discovered on a sidewalk early Sunday morning on West Columbia Avenue near Meadowlane in Pontiac.

Roselle's mother, Martha Goans, says she's living out her worst nightmare.

"They shouldn't have to lay their child to rest. They shouldn't have to bury they children. They children supposed to bury they parents," Goans said.

Right now, police are searching for a suspect and a motive, as is her family. They say they have no clue who or why someone would kill her.

"I really don't know," Roselle's mother said. "I really don't know."

Rest and peace is something the family says they won't have until they find out who and why someone stripped them of their loved one.

"You took my daughter away from every one of us. We are over here mourning and hurting so please come forward," Goans said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can call in tips at 1-800-Speak-Up.