Fans root on Tigers in Wild Card series at Comerica Park watch party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The energy of this Detroit Tigers playoff run is ripping through the Motor City. Hundreds of fans flocked to Comerica Park to celebrate the end of a decade-long drought, and a long-awaited return to October Baseball.

Lions fans roared on Mondayand Tigers fans followed suit one day later. After Detroit's opening Wild Card playoff game win against the Astros in Houston, Tigers fans are more excited than ever.

Many of them came to Comerica Park for a playoff game viewing party. There was lots of food and drinks at concession stands, and certainly lots of excitement form fans. We spoke to several fans that were there cheering on their favorite team.

WXYZ

"The past 10 years have been kind of hard to watch sometimes, now that they’re playing really good baseball it’s super fun to watch," said Sean Fisher.

WXYZ

“I’ve been a tiger since I was 10 years old and I love baseball and I love tigers," said Betty Pasut, a Tigers fan from Lexington.

WXYZ

“These guys came out of nowhere as far as I’m concerned," another fan said.

WXYZ

"They're the best team in the world," said Kaden Kodisch (right).

"They're pretty good actually," said Braden Economees.

“let’s go tigers!! we can win this! we can win this forever!”

Of course, all three games will be at Minute Maid park in Houston, with Game Two happening this afternoon right here on Channel 7. If the Tigers win today or tomorrow, they'll advance to the American League Divisional Round against Division rival Cleveland, where they'll get at least two home games at Comerica Park.

Another watch party is happening at Comerica Park today. The game starts at 2:32 p.m., and tickets for the watch party are $5 each.