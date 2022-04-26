Fifth-generation Ford employee overseeing launch of F-150 Lightning on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Tuesday is the launch day for the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, the first all-electric pickup from Ford.

The vehicle is already selling lighting quick, and the first F-150 Lightnings will roll off the assembly line on Tuesday. The electric pickup is the company's most revolutionary vehicle since the Model T.

The day is also special for one employee – F-150 Lightning Supervisor Megan Gegesky. She's a fifth-generation Ford employee.

"My family has been at the Rouge facility and now I work at the Rouge Facility every single day. I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a tradition that long over 100 years," Gegesky said.

It started with her great-great-grandfather when he and his wife immigrated from Romania. John Milos Sr. was a production line worker and wanted to live the American dream, and provide a better life for future generations.

Then his son, John Milos Jr., and his wife, Mary Milos, joined Ford. Mary's story is more like the Rosie the Riveter story.

"Not only am I 5th generation on the male side of the family through my mother's side, but also 4th generation female working at Ford," Gegesky said.

Now following in her family's footsteps, and following her father who was an executive director of manufacturing for North American Powertrain.

Gegesky started at Ford five years ago. She is now the supervisor of the historic F-150 Lightning launch, America's best-selling pickup truck that is going all-electirc.

"Driving the lightning has really been an incredible experience. The acceleration is insane. The features are really cool. It's definitely a truck. It's definitely a truck experience for the customer," she said.

Since there's no engine, the F-150 has a "frunk," or a front trunk, for extra storage and cargo space. The newly-electrified pickup can not only power your tailgate, it can charge your tools, too.

The Lightning project is one that Gegesky holds closely to her heart,.

"The fully painted vehicle driving up on the stage and seeing the excitement around that and how everyone on our team reacted to that was probably one of the proudest moments I had with my group," she said.