Fired Farmington High School basketball coach charged with sexual assault involving a teen years ago

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Jeremy Thompkins was preparing to be arraigned Thursday on charges of criminal sexual conduct involving two students from Farmington High School, 7 Action News was digging into the 43-year-old's past.

Wayne County court records show that Thompkins was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion) in 2008.

Detroit police say the old case involved allegations that Thompkins inappropriately touched a 17-year-old boy at his home. Thompkins was the teenager's weight trainer, according to Detroit police.

At this time, it's unclear how Thompkins and the teen knew each other, but the case was dismissed in 2008 at trial by Judge Thomas Jackson on a motion for a directed verdict.

Larry Polk was Thompkins' defense attorney then and in court Thursday, Polk was representing Thompkins again in his new case involving allegations that Thompkins sexually assaulted two students from Farmington High School at his townhouse in Detroit.

At his arraignment, Polk said Thompkins is an ex-firefighter who has strong family connections and is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. Polk also said Thompkins did not have a criminal history.

But just two years ago in Canton, records show Thompkins pleaded guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.

Thompkins is now facing a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged victims are age 15 and 16.

Thompkins was given a $250,000 personal bond, which allows him to be released from jail without posting any money.

Thompkins was also ordered to stay away from Farmington High School and the two alleged victims. The magistrate also told Thompkins he is not to be in the company of minors.

7 Action News reached out to members of Thompkins' family, but they refused to comment and hung up.

A spokesperson for Farmington Public Schools said they were not aware of the allegations in 2008, adding: "As part of our background check process, we conducted a Livescan Fingerprint Background Check which did not reveal that."

The district also released the following statement Thursday:

We are thankful for the diligence of the Detroit Police Department, in their partnership with our building administration, School Resource Officer, and the Farmington Public Safety Department, in apprehending the former coach, and conducting a thorough investigation that led to the prosecutor’s charges. We continue to prioritize the safety and support of our student-athletes and believe they and their families were victims in this terrible ordeal.



The actions of this one individual do not define Farmington Public Schools. We continue to be proud of the positive interactions between dedicated staff members and students that happen on a daily basis.

A probable cause conference for Thompkins has been set for Nov. 2. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 9.