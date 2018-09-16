Funeral arrangements announced for girl fatally stabbed at Fitzgerald High School in Warren

Fair
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The funeral arrangements for the 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed at Warren High School have been announced Saturday.
Danyna Gibson was stabbed to death by classmate 17-year-old Tanaya Lewis Wednesday morning over a dispute about a boy.
Gibson's visitation will be held Tuesday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hutchison Funeral Home on East 7 Mile in Detroit.
Her funeral will be held the following day at New St. Paul Missionary Church on Ascension Avenue in Warren. The service is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.
The high school has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family afford funeral costs and get justice for Danyna.
Click here to support.
