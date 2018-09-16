Funeral arrangements announced for girl fatally stabbed at Fitzgerald High School in Warren

2:06 PM, Sep 15, 2018
4 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The funeral arrangements for the 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed at Warren High School have been announced Saturday. 

Danyna Gibson was stabbed to death by classmate 17-year-old Tanaya Lewis Wednesday morning over a dispute about a boy. 

Gibson's visitation will be held Tuesday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hutchison Funeral Home on East 7 Mile in Detroit. 

Her funeral will be held the following day at New St. Paul Missionary Church on Ascension Avenue in Warren. The service is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.

The high school has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family afford funeral costs and get justice for Danyna.

Click here to support. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top