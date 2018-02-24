Funeral, visitation arrangements announced for Ronald Ilitch

(WXYZ) - The funeral and visitation for Ronald Ilitch, son of Mike and Marian Ilitch, have been scheduled for next week.

Ronald was found dead on Friday in a Troy hotel room.

Visitation with family is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, located at 32515 Woodward Ave. between 13 and 14 Mile. The visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at St. Clement Orthodox Church, 19600 Ford Rd. in Dearborn. The service is at 10 a.m. while a visitation for relatives and close friends starts at 9 a.m.

Rite of Committal will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.

The family is asking that all donations be made to Ilitch charities.

Police are investigating to determine Ronald's cause of death. An autopsy confirmed there was no apparent trauma to his body. Police say personal use amount of narcotics were found in the hotel room.

Ronald is one of Mike and Marian's seven children, a member of the notable family that owns the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars Pizza, which is currently run by his brother, Christopher.

"On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing. We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time," Chris said in a statement.