Grant Me Hope: Brendon likes horses, working on cars and traveling

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

On any given day, you might find Brendon in a barn brushing down his horse “Skeeter.”

“One thing I love about my horse is he’s friendly. He knows when I’m down,” said Brendon, a 16-year-old foster child who’s a junior in high school.

Brendon helps take care of “Skeeter” and presents him in area equestrian shows.

“I’m looking for a family…a family that lives out in the country,” he the foster child.

He’s been waiting to be adopted since April of 2017.

“I like to play baseball, I like to hike, ride bikes, go hunting and fishing,” he said.

When he opens up, he can be quite talkative.

“I’m very trustworthy with a lot of stuff,” he added.

When he grows up, he’d like to be an auto mechanic or a welder.

“He catches on quickly to things he’s shown such as working on cars and woodshop,” said his worker.

Brendon’s worker calls him an “extremely friendly and charismatic” young man who has a great sense of humor and a strong work ethic.

He’d also like to do more traveling in the future. Piling into a family car for a trip sounds like fun to him.

“I want some siblings. I don’t want to feel like an only child,” he explained.

“I’m looking for a loving couple that would take care of me until I turn 18 until I can get my life going, and actually have a family before I turn 18,” he said softly.

If you’d like to find out about adopting Brendon, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.

Read more about Brendon HERE.

