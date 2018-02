Grant Me Hope: Keegan likes computers, drawing, design, and learning new things

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

From baking and cooking to football and basketball, Keegan is always ready to try a new activity. Of course, the foster child would really like to share his interests with a future forever family.

One skill he has a knack for is drawing.

“I just like drawing because it just comes to me naturally,” he said. “Some things I like to draw are shoes.”

And he might use that talent when he grows up to become a computer scientist and a fashion designer.

“The fashion website that I would like to design would be, for instance, where you can design your own shoes and have them actually made and brought to you,” he explained.

He’s also interested in woodworking. He built a coat rack, and he’s planning to build a desk.

“I’m very hands on,” said Keegan.

The 15-year-old is in the 10th grade, and he enjoys school very much – especially reading, science, and math.

“I can just sit down and do my work, learn new things that I never knew,” said Keegan.

“He recently made up his own language,” said Keegan’s worker.

Stratego is his favorite board game.

While this foster child’s life appears very interesting and fulfilling, he longs for one thing he doesn’t have – a family to call his own.

“I would describe myself as loyal, loving, friendly, caring, having a lot of potential,” said Keegan.

“My ideal family would most likely have a mother and a father and younger kids,” he added.

“Some things I want to do with my siblings is just to be an older brother and show them what a role model is really like,” he said.

“I’m looking for caring loving, looking to help me with things that I need to do,” said Keegan.



He dreams of going to college, too, and having a family back home to root him on.

“I feel that if I weren’t to be adopted, I wouldn’t grow up to be my full potential,” he said soberly.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Keegan, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

