GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. — A Grosse Pointe Park attorney is facing charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material.

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Grosse Pointe Park attorney charged with possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 41-year-old Nelson Otto Ropke with the following 26 counts:

· Count One: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated (Maximum Penalty of 25 Years)

· Count Two: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated (Maximum Penalty of 25 Years)

· Count Three: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Distribution (Maximum Penalty of 15 Years)

· Count Four: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Distribution (Maximum Penalty of 15 Years)

· Count Five: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Distribution (Maximum Penalty of 15 Years)

· Count Six: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Distribution (Maximum Penalty of 15 Years)

· Count Seven: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Possession (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Eight: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Possession (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Nine: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Possession (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Ten: Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Aggravated Possession (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Eleven: Capturing/Distributing Image of Unclothed Person (Maximum Penalty of 5 Years)

· Count Twelve: Capturing/Distributing Image of Unclothed Person (Maximum Penalty of 5 Years)

· Count Thirteen: Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Matter (Maximum Penalty of 4 Years)

· Count Fourteen: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 20 Years)

· Count Fifteen: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 20 Years)

· Count Sixteen: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Seventeen: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Eighteen: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Nineteen: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Twenty: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Twenty-One: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Twenty-Two: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Twenty-Three: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 10 Years)

· Count Twenty-Four: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 4 Years)

· Count Twenty-Five: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 4 Years)

· Count Twenty-Six: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Penalty of 4 Years)

According to the prosecutor, Ropke was found in possession of photos and videos of sexually abusive images of children. Ropke was arrested on April 21. He was arraigned in Grosse Pointe Park Municipal Court on Wednesday and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m. and his preliminary examination is scheduled for May 13 at 9 a.m.

“There are many times in this job where we encounter alleged facts where you wonder how some people can sink to certain levels of depravity. This is one of those cases. There is really nothing left to say here,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

