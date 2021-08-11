Here's how the Senate infrastructure bill impacts Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — With bipartisan support, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through the U.S. Senate with excitement from Michigan's two Democratic senators.

“I think Michigan is just about on every page of this bill,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Sen. Stabenow says the bill would give Michigan a 31% increase in federal funding for roads and bridges, and MDOT says they’re following the legislation closely to move forward with potential projects.

“What this bill means for Michigan is an infusion of roughly $8 billion coming in to roads, bridges and basic infrastructure for our state,” said Sen. Gary Peters.

The bill also includes $1 billion in funding for the Great Lakes, addressing environmental issues and shoreline erosion along with upgrades for the Soo Locks.

“This bill has the biggest single investment in our Great Lakes restoration initiative,” Sen. Stabenow said.

$10 billion will also go towards addressing PFAS contamination.

"This bill provides the most money ever put in to PFAS remediation ever in history,” Sen. Peters said. "Michigan will be the prime beneficiary."

That’s on top of $15 billion in funding to replace the nation’s lead pipes, hoping to prevent another Flint water crisis.

“Every lead-based pipe in America, we’re working on focusing to replace," Sen. Stabenow said. "This is a very important priority to protect people's health.”

Another big piece of the bill for Detroit is the investment of $7.5 billion in electric charging stations. That money has a direct impact on the city’s auto industry.

“All of the automakers are building electric vehicles and one of the most important thing for consumers which are holding them back right now from buying EVs, is the lack of an EV charging infrastructure,” said Michelle Kreibs, executive analyst with Cox Automotive.

In a statement, Ford Motor Company said they applauded the bi partisan investment, adding: "We're committed to leading the electric vehicle revolution and doing our part by investing tens of billions of dollars in EVs, including with fully electric versions of our most iconic and popular vehicles.”

“For the first time we are now saying 'yes, part of our infrastructure long term is making sure our charging stations are there,'” Sen. Stabenow said.

But that amount was half of what the Biden administration originally wanted. The bill now heads to the house, where 28 democrats led by Debbie Dingell of Dearborn say the electric vehicle funding falls short.

In a letter, the group demanded $85 billion to build half a million charging stations.