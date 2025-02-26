Here's what metro Detroiters want to hear before Governor Whitmer's State of the State address tonight

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fixing the roads, tackling medical debt and making sure every Michigander has clean drinking water: these are just some of the topics Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to highlight during her State of the State address tonight.

The topics are also among the issues we know a lot of Michiganders are concerned about right now.

Governor Whitmer is proposing an $83.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which includes $50 million for the state's rainy day fund.

But where do Michiganders want to see this money going? I listened to what metro Detroiters want to hear from Governor Whitmer during the state of the state tonight: from better roads, to steadier, higher paying jobs, Michiganganders want to hear the Governor's plans to make their day-to-day lives easier over the next year.

This evening, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be giving her 7th State of the State address, and Michiganders have a few issues they’re hoping to hear mentioned.

WXYZ

"Definitely roads for sure," said Clayton Keyes.

WXYZ

"Education is a big thing that they need to address," said Vernice Griffin.

WXYZ

"One of the things i’d really like to see addressed is the homeless situation in general," said Bryce Schumacher.

Governor Whitmer is expected to touch on a number of topics, including the road funding plan, which adds $3 billion a year toward roads, with a third of that going towards neighborhood roads.

The 2026 $83.5 billion budget sets aside 21 billion for schools. Griffin is hiping she sees that in more competitive teacher salaries and curriculum.

"We have to teach our history. and teach these kids where they come from, that’s the biggest part," Vernice said. "Also to be able to get these instructors in and out of the states and from different countries to come and in teach at the university, it’s important."

WXYZ

Marion Hamm is also hoping to see investment in future generations.

"Educate the kids. I think kids now are into these things here. They’re into the phones," Marion said. "My grandkids, we sit in the same room and they text one another across the room instead of talking."

Addressing medical debt is another issue we're expecting to hear at the State of the State, with Governor Whitmer proposing a fund to help ease the burden of 700,000 Michiganders with medical debt. But having a steady income to pay bills is at top of mind for newly minted Michigander Clayton Keyes.

"Make it make sense. I’ve been with Roush. one of the kind of big three and we basically go on contracts. like 6 months on, 6 months off. 25 an hour here, stay broke here, come back," Clayton said. "You know, it’s just like steady income. please."

Bryce Schumacher, a Ferndale resident, says he likes the recent increase to minimum wage, but would like to see more help for people struggling with housing.

"Whether it’s more affordable housing, or just making sure that they’re fed and especially have a place to stay when it’s so cold out," Bryce said.

The state's GOP will respond to the State of the State shortly after it airs right here at 7 p.m. on 7 News Detroit.