Home buyers warn of new scam

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) - Tonight, a White Lake family is warning other home buyers about a new scam after being targeted themselves.

“They made it look like it was actually from our realtor,” says Amy Preiss.

Amy and her husband Tom describe getting emails and text messages from someone posing as their realtor and being told to wire their closing costs to a bank account. Fortunately, Amy knew something was wrong and doubled checked with her realtor who confirmed it was, in fact, a scam.

“It seems like they were able to hack our realtor’s email account to get our info,” Amy said.

She adds, “It said you need to send a wire transfer by tomorrow.”

Amy also warns other people not to fall victim and always use a cashier’s check, as recommended by her mortgage broker.

She says don’t be fooled no matter how far the scammers are willing to go.

“It had the address for this home on it and everything. It had her signature line. It looked like all of her other emails except it was very poorly worded,” Amy said.

After making it clear they weren’t going to pay the money, those scammers left the Preiss family alone. In the meantime, the real estate company is following up with law enforcement.