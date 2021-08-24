How some schools and teachers in metro Detroit are planning to keep kids safe this year

Many school districts across Michigan will be opening the doors to students over the next few weeks, and many teachers are trying to do things differently with kids in mind.

Kelley Frogge is a kindergarten teacher at Dresden Elementary in Sterling Heights. She said getting her room ready is a labor of love, but she also likes to help moms and dads prep, too.

She shared a Facebook post in July listing some parental tips and tricks, that was shared more than 30,000 times.

Thousands of people commented and many asked how they could show their support. So, Frogge posted an Amazon wishlist for her classroom, and more than $600 worth of supplies rolled in.

Frogge also said fall is still going to be different than normal. Masks are recommended at Utica Schools, but not required.

"I will be following the Utica Schools recommendations, and I will be wearing my mask for the majority of the time in the classrooms," Frogge said.

In other school districts, like in Southfield, teachers are rolling with different rules when it comes to masking up.

"If you’re in Southfield, students, staff, everyone does have to wear a mask. That’s a mandate. In all buildings at all times," Denise Bush, a literacy coach at Stevenson Elementary School, said.

There will be chances for kids to have a break and take some time outside with their masks off.

According to Bush, the district purchased books to help make the transition back in the fall.

“Our district made sure that we prepared all of our staff with some training on making sure our kids had the social, emotional support that they’re going to need because having been home for over a year has been a real challenge for them," Bush said.

The staff has undergone mindfulness training to help both themselves and their students, and will be incorporating games, giant building blocks and drumming classes, to help build kids' comfort level and their minds.

Boxes are filling the hallways at Stevenson Elementary School – many of them with brand-new yoga mats. Each kid will be getting a yoga mat this fall that they can use three times a day.

There will also be the "wellness center" at Southfield schools, with individual little rooms complete with comfy chairs and a soothing sea theme, where a child who might show symptoms can wait for their parents.

Whatever the academic year has in store for the students, the teachers are hoping to make coming back during the pandemic as seamless as possible.