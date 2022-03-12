Watch
How you can celebrate 313 Day while supporting local Detroit businesses

Happy 313 Day, Detroit!
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 12, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — March 13 is a special day for Detroiters. The day represents the city's area code.

In honor of 313 Day, we want to see some of your favorite spots in the Motor City. Have a picture of Detroit that you want to share with us? Comment it on our Facebook page! We'll use them in a gallery online and possibly on-air. Don't forget to tell us what you love about the D.

Looking for a way to spend your day while supporting local businesses? Here's a list of a few spots to check out:

To Shop:

To Eat:

To Drink:

To Do:

