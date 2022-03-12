How you can celebrate 313 Day while supporting local Detroit businesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — March 13 is a special day for Detroiters. The day represents the city's area code.
Looking for a way to spend your day while supporting local businesses? Here's a list of a few spots to check out:
To Shop:
- Source Booksellers
- Fauno Floral Atelier
- Honeybee Market
- Xochi’s Gift Shop
- Third Wave Music
- Nora
- Old Soul Vintage
- Coup D'etat
- Sfumato Fragrances
- John King Used & Rare Books
To Eat:
- Lafayette Coney Island
- FOLK Detroit
- Avalon International Breads
- Marrow
- Sister Pie
- Taqueria y Cenaduria Triángulo Dorado
- Yumvillage
- Barda
- Cadieux Cafe
- Joe Louis Southern Kitchen
- Rose's Fine Food and Wine
- Lape Soul Food
- Motor City Brewing Works
- Pegasus Taverna
- Vivio's Eastern Market
To Drink:
- Eastern Market Brewing Co.
- Batch Brewing
- Detroit City Distillery
- Socra Tea
- Tenacity Craft
- Brewery Faisan
- Two James Spirits
- Bikes & Coffee
- Lucky Detroit - Coffee & Espresso
- Red Hook Cafe & Bakery
To Do:
- DYNO Detroit Climbing
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- Detroit Children's Museum
- Spot Lite Detroit
- Detroit Riverwalk
- Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- Heidelberg Project
- Dequindre Cut Freight Yard
- Pewabic Pottery
- Hamtramck Disneyland
