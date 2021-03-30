'It’s disrespectful...' Highland Park cracking down on illegal dumpers

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Illegal dumpers are getting busted in Highland Park after trashing an empty area belonging to a neighborhood church. People living in the Highland Park neighborhood where it’s happening say they’re disgusted with the illegal dumping taking place more and more over the last couple of months.

“It’s like an eyesore over there.” says neighbor Quiana Hutchins who lives across the street. “Don’t do it. It’s disrespectful in front of a church. We have families and that’s not right.”

A closer look at the corner of John R and Church Street reveals a milk jug still full with an expiration date just yesterday. There’s also a letter with a mailing address and numbered garbage bin from Detroit.

“That’s evidence,” says Mayor Hubert Yopp. “There’s no respect for the good lord, the neighbors and for our city.”

Citizens are also fed up and calling out people from the suburbs who are being caught here as well.

“Many are from other places like West Bloomfield and Bloomfield,” says council member Deblon Jackson.

Another member of the community who attends church across the street says “People here want to come to church and it’s embarrassing. Bishop Evans is doing everything he can for the community.”

On Tuesday, April 6 at 3 p.m., citizens plan to gather in the area for a beautification project. The city is also reminding people of bulk trash pickup being offered on some Tuesdays. As part of their effort, the city is increasing video surveillance in the area and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law.