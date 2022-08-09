Jury selection begins for the 2 men facing retrial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

(WXYZ) — The case that captured the attention of the country continues today as jury selection begins for two men accused of trying to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This is the second trial for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. after a deadlocked jury in April’s case.

The pair are charged with crafting a plan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 following frustrations over the state’s COVID lockdowns.

Six men in total were arrested in connection to the plot. Two of those men plead guilty and four said the claims weren’t true and went to trial earlier this year.

But federal prosecutors received a heavy blow as the juries, in that case, acquitted two men, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, and declared a mistrial for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

The defense team has insisted the men did not intend to actually carry out the plot and that it was the FBI informants that made their way into the group that pushed the plan forward.

The government is arguing that the men had every intention of kidnapping the governor and starting a national rebellion.

The second trial is scheduled to start later this month.