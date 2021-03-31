Landlords fear some tenants using eviction moratorium as free pass on rent

SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "There is no magical black hole for the debt that has accumulated during this period of government-sanctioned rent suspension," said attorney Matthew Paletz, who represents property owners who did not want to see an extension of the eviction moratorium.

"We have seen, unfortunately, a lot of tenants who are taking advantage of the system and this moratorium that has gone on way too long," Paletz told 7 Action News Wednesday, the day the moratorium on evictions was supposed to expire.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the moratorium on evictions once again. It's now set to expire at the end of June.

The moratorium and rental relief are for tenants who have been negatively affected financially by the pandemic, as outlined by a specific set of qualifications.

Property owners say it's important that tenants not wait to see if they qualify for rental relief.

