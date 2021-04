LINCOLN PARK (WXYZ) — Woman charged in connection to deceased infant found in Lincoln Park wooded area in early March.

Autumn Tate, of Lincoln Park, is charged with homicide - felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and child abandonment.

The infant was found March 6 on the south end of Lincoln Park.

Tate is expected in court again on April 27. She's being held in Wayne County Jail with no bond.