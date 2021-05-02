Lincoln Park woman's sentimental yard items stolen hours after mother's death

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bench, some angel statues and a stone are some of what's missing from a front yard in Lincoln Park.

“My neighbor did see her do that, he called me,” said Cat Hanson.

Her neighbor came home around 8:30 p.m. Friday and found a white 2010 GMC Denali with no license plate parked outside her house. A young woman with blonde hair was loading it up with Cat's angel statues, a bench, and other pieces of Cat’s landscape.

“He was still outside when she was doing that and hollered at her, and by that time she had already sped off," Cat said. "It was that quick.”

The bench and the angels didn’t always belong to Cat. They actually belonged to someone else, someone special to Cat and her sister Cindy

"These things were our mother's, and she just passed this morning,” Cindy Hanson said.

Cat had just put these items outside her home, knowing her mother was in her last days fighting COVID-19.

“We said our goodbyes last night and told her what Cathy did with the yard here, then the stuff was gone just a couple of hours later,” Cindy said.

Cat and Cindy are putting out a $100 reward, hoping for information. They say more importantly they just want these pieces of their mother back, no questions asked.

“Just drop it back off, it’s all we want," Cindy said. "Just bring the stuff back.”

This case has been reported to the Lincoln Park police who are investigating.