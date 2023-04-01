Detroit mosque prepares free iftar meals daily for hundreds throughout month of Ramadan

(WXYZ) — There are over 25 mosques, also known as masjids, across metro Detroit. One of them is the Islamic Center of Detroit on Tireman avenue.

Besides being a place of worship, this masjid also plays a key role within the community during the holy month of Ramadan.

"The only masjid that I know that does daily iftars," said Sufian Nabhan, Executive Director of the Islamic Center of Detroit.

Iftar is the meal Muslims have at sunset when they break their fast, which starts at sunrise and consists of no eating and drinking throughout the day. ICD's Sufian Nabhan says the full-course iftar meals are free for anyone, regardless of their faith.

"We have an average of 150 to 200 people daily for iftar on weekdays and about 350 people on weekends," said Nabhan.

The masjid's kitchen has two chefs along with five assistants. Sufian says cooking begins at 5:30 pm, and by 7:30 pm, food boxes are ready for folks to break their fast around 8 pm.

"Each day, a different meal, we are trying to make sure the quantity is very, and people come and enjoy the meal," said Nabhan.

It costs the masjid around $150,000 for the month of Ramadan to prepare iftar for the community.

"We've been known as a community center, from faith-based community center, more than an Islamic center, because our activities also include civic activities," said Nabhan.

Sufian tells me ICD also has partnered with the Islamic Relief Fund to distribute boxes containing non-perishable food items to families across Michigan.

Also, every Saturday, ICD has a weekly food pantry program for all, where folks can come and select food items of their choice for free.

Sufian says registration for the food pantry program is simple. All folks have to do is show up to the ICD office with their ID. However, for iftar, registration is not required. Both programs are free and open to anyone and everyone. For more information, click here.