Newsmaker Gerard "Gerry" Anderson on "Detroit renaissance" and employee engagement

Chuck Stokes
7:44 AM, Jan 28, 2018

Gerard "Gerry" Anderson of DTE Energy

WXYZ Detroit - Picking our Channel 7 Newsmaker of the Year is never easy.  But it's a process that has endured since 1995.  For the calendar year 2017, that honor goes to Gerard "Gerry" Anderson, the low key but very influential Chairman & CEO of Michigan corporate giant DTE Energy.

In my exclusive one-on-one Spotlight on the News interview today on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 at 10 a.m, Anderson discusses a wide range of important issues.  With great candor he takes on regional transit, Detroit's revitalization, education, jobs for young people, politics and President Donald Trumps' controversial decision last year to withdraw America from the Paris Climate Agreement. To get a preview of  this in-depth conversation, listen to what Anderson says about the small regional group he helped to form and why employee engagement is so meaningful to him.  

 

 

