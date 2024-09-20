Man shot after neighbor dispute in Walled Lake, leading to a barricaded gunman

A man has been shot in a neighbor dispute in Walled Lake that has led to a barricaded gunman situation, according to a police source.

Sources tell us that Walled Lake police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Dover Hill N. on a report of a man shot in the leg by a neighbor.

Police arrived and were able to get in contact with the victim and get him treated and taken to the hospital.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home.

Police are on scene. We'll be sure to update the story with any new information we have.