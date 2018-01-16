Metro Detroit man charged for keeping girlfriend's body wrapped in plastic

(WXYZ) - A metro Detroit man who allegedly kept his girlfriend's dead body wrapped in plastic for up to a month has been charged.

Jeffrey Thomas, 50, of Rockwood, is charged with concealing the death of an individual. It is believed he kept the dead body of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Jennifer Butkowski, in his home and didn't report it to authorities.

He is expected to be arraigned on those charges at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found the woman after her boyfriend went to a neighbors house with a wild story.

"Our next door neighbor was knocking at the door and we didn't know what was going on he was really frantic he was saying there was armed men in his house with children and they were going to shoot,” said Thaddeus Tomic.

Police found no armed men or children, just the woman’s body in a locked bedroom wrapped in plastic. Police say they believe the woman, who is in her 30s, was in a relationship with the man now in custody, who is in his 50s. The couple only recently moved to Rockwood, less than two months ago from out of state.

On Monday, the medical examiner completed an initial autopsy, but failed to answer a big question. How did this woman die? There is no obvious sign of trauma, perhaps because of the condition of her body.