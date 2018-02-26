A court hearing will be held Monday morning in Pontiac for a mother in metro Detroit accused of not vaccinating her child.

Lori Matheson is fighting her ex-husband on whether their 2-year-old daughter should be vaccinated.

Matheson argues that her family is pre-disposed to auto-immune injuries and a "23 and Me" genetic test will show that, and that the test should've been done before the referee made their determination.

Her ex-husband's attorney says their daughter's doctor recommended the vaccine and said her church allows them.