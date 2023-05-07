Metro Detroiters celebrate the historic coronation of King Charles III

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday's historic coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London was a momentous occasion for many worldwide, including here in Michigan.

British Americans and fans of the UK royal family rang in the new era in British history.

At the Commonwealth Club in Warren, nearly 200 members gathered to view the historic coronation.

"History in the making," said Carolyn Harrison, a viewing party attendee.

Carolyn woke up super early to watch the ceremony. And to commemorate the occasion, she even got a crown for her husband, Stanely Harrison.

"I'm really big on the monarchy, I follow them, and also, he is British," said Harrison.

Another British American, Susan Sanders, is one of the longest-running members of the club and is hugely proud of the royal family.

"I think King Charles III is going to do a wonderful job. He is very modern, close to the people, and will try his best to keep the Commonwealth together," said Sanders.

It's the latest coronation in over 70 years, following the incredible reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Macomb Community College Professor James Farrow recalls watching the Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on television in 1953.

"I was the little kid sitting on a cushion in front of the adults in our neighbor's front parlor while the coronation was going on. I only had a vague idea what they were doing to this lady," said Professor Farrow.

The President of the Commonwealth Club, Douglas O'Brien, was only 3-years-old when he heard about Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. That's why watching the crowning of a new monarch was a dream come true for O'Brien.

"It's the pageantry, the costumes, the band, the army, the navy, the troops, all the different servicemen around the palace," said O'Brien.

"To see the way he has maintained some of these traditions that date back to almost a thousand years or more, and juxtapose that with how he has modernized some of these same elements, I think has been fascinating as a history buff," said Lorri Monley, Commonwealth Club member.

Lorri Monley lived in the UK for many years, and that's how she met the new king, who was a prince back then.

"It was a very brief encounter, and he was especially kind, he noted I was an American, and I was nervous," said Monley.

"You know something intellectually, but it kind of always seemed he would be Prince Charles," said Monley.

One of the key goals of the Commonwealth Club is to revive the rich English heritage and culture here in Michigan, and everyone is welcome. To learn more about the club and you can become a member, head to https://commonwealthclubmi.com.