Michigan high schools targeted in swatting calls, forces schools into lockdown

(WXYZ) — In one day, at least 10 schools across the state were forced into lockdown over a school threat. Officials believe the number of threats was not a coincidence.

"The first thing is I want to know if it’s real or not. I mean you know? What’s a prank and what’s real," parent Sharon Veasley said.

The feds are now investigating what they call swatting, a coordinated campaign when a caller says a school's name, the address, and claims to be a teacher reporting one of their students shot another.

The swatting call sent a swift and heavy police presence to Renaissance High School and Huron High School in Ann Arbor. Parents say they are concerned.

"There are kids who actually go to this school and there are people getting calls at work saying, 'Hey, you have to pick your kid up because there’s a bomb threat.' It’s pretty scary," Letia Knight said.

Knight is a mother of three and just wants peace and her children safe.

"You never know what kind of issues, maybe, a child is having at home and it's causing them to do these kinds of things or make these kinds of threats. But it definitely makes me nervous sending them to school," she said.

Local, state, and federal agencies are now involved in what is believed to be a nationwide spoof call. The AFT tweeted that "each threat is being investigated to ensure the safety of staff and students," and that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be laying out the consequences.

The person responsible could face a felony and up to a $50,000 fine.