Mike Duggan, Anthony Adams to face off in November election for Detroit mayor

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan won nearly 3/4 of the vote in the August primary election Tuesday, sending him to the general election in November for a possible third term.

He will face Anthony Adams, the former deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick.

Duggan won 50,853 votes while Adams won 7,014, equal to about 10%.

In all, there were 10 different candidates running for mayor. Tom Barrow got 6%, Myya Jones got 5%, Kiawana Brown got 2% and the rest got 1% of the vote.