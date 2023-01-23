Nazi flag outside home in Hamtramck sparks outrage in community

(WXYZ) — A Nazi flag posted outside of a Hamtramck home on Friday is fueling outrage and a response from neighbors. The Jewish community is also weighing in.

At Hamtramck City Hall, the message is clear: there is no tolerance for hate, after the Nazi flag was displayed on a nearby porch.

It happened at a home on Doremus St. One neighbor stunned by this responded by saying the city celebrates diversity, not hateful rhetoric.

“Neighbors are good. Mostly Arab, Yemeni, Bangali. Good people,” he said.

As images circulated on social media, the homeowner quickly removed the flag. While the city says freedom of speech applies and this is private property, we also questioned the homeowner. He would not do an interview with us on camera, but told us off camera that someone else placed it there to humiliate him.

“People need to stand up and say this kind of behavior is not acceptable. Having even a prank of hanging a swastika outside a home sends a message people don’t understand how serious this can be,” says Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

The city’s mayor is also saying what took place does not represent the city, nor those who proudly live here.

“We have one person who expressed hate speech but a whole community expressed love speech. Not sure I believe him, but I would like to see the cameras since he has a camera,” says Mayor Dr. Amer Ghlaib.

On this week of Holocaust Remembrance, the Rabbi is inviting anyone and everyone to learn more about the Holocaust, and to promote peace.