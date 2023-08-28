New crime reporting app from New Era Detroit aims to help combat violence

Detroit's efforts to combat violent crime are an ongoing battle, and over the years, the city has deployed various initiatives to curb the problem.

Most recently, it's been six community outreach programs funded by the city's Shotstopper program, and Monday night, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will share details on how the $10 million initiative is coming along.

One of those programs is an app called Safe Zone from New Era Detroit. Right now, it can be downloaded under the name of Bikem. It's designed to have people living in Detroit report and send in anonymous tips. But what sets it apart is that a member from New Era Detroit will investigate the situation, not police.

Safe Zone is a New Era Detroit initiative, and its founder, Zeek Williams, says its goal is not to replace cops.

New Era Detroit is one of six community outreach programs that are funded by the city's $10 million Shotstopper program to combat violent crime.

Once a tip is posted through the app, a member of the New Era Team will respond based on their zone, which is from Curtis to Schoolcraft and Wyoming to Hubbell, on the city's west side.

"If it's a community issue, if the people in the community are able and willing to handle and take care of, then that's when we step in," he said.

A community issue could range from a missing person, sexual assault or even a conflict. The organization will also provide other resources like mental health services and security.

As for what people think.

"Overall I think people may feel more comfortable working with a community organization before getting the police involved," one resident said.

One of the cons folks say could be a lack of confidentiality, with the people not knowing who they are reporting the information to or will the report even be taken seriously.

We will hear more about the progress of this and other initiatives tonight as Duggan hosts a conversation about the Shotstopper program on Monday night.