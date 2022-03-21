Watch
News

Actions

Newly discovered letter linked to Lake Superior shipwreck

A new discovery is linked to one of two men who survived a shipwreck in Lake Superior more than 130-years ago.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 18:21:35-04

(WXYZ) — A new discovery is linked to one of two men who survived a shipwreck in Lake Superior more than 130-years ago.

It's a letter written by sailor Eli Wait 2 days after his rescue.

The letter was found in an old log from the U.S. Life-Saving Service which came before the modern U.S. Coast Guard.

Wait expressed his thanks-- writing he was numb and cold and seconds from being swept away by the undertow.

Five of his shipmates drowned when the schooner barge 'Atlanta' sank in a storm on May 4th, 1891.

The discovery of its wreckage came to light earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!