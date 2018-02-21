Northville issues boil water advisory due to rescheduled water main repair

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Great Lakes Water Authority will make a valve repair on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., causing a boil water advisory to go into effect for the entire city of Northville at 11:30 p.m. for at least 48 hours.

The repair was previously scheduled for 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Repairs will take at least two hours. Customers may experience a reduction or loss of water pressure. The city will test the water quality and notify residents and businesses when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Prior to 11:30 p.m., residents and businesses do not need to boil water and are advised to fill containers with water to use during the advisory. After 11:30 p.m., residents and businesses must boil water from the tap before drinking or cooking with it.

Showers and bathing can be done during the advisory as long as people do not drin water during these activities.

For more information, click here.