Officials: Man shot by officers after stabbing woman, charging at police in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating an officer-involved shooting after a domestic dispute in Shelby Township.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Mound and W. Utica roads.

Police said the suspect had stabbed someone and that officers shot him when he charged at them with the knife. They said he had refused to follow commands to drop the knife.

Audio from a Macomb County dispatcher said: “Patient has been shot five times. PD-involved shooting. Patient that’s involved (was) shot at least three times in the (inaudible) and two times in the arm.”

Another dispatcher later stated: “Can you ask PD the size of the knife she was stabbed with? If they have it.”

7 Action News reached out to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, which deferred to the Shelby Township Police Department.

After 7 Action News reached out to Shelby Township police for more information, the department posted a message on the department's Facebook page.

It reads, in part:

He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident. The incident is contained and there is no further threat to the community.



The case has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for investigation. Due to their ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

The full statement can be read by clicking here.