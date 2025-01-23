Officials still unclear on motive in Orion Township stabbing of caseworker

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — We're learning more about the Wednesday stabbing in Orion Township involving a refugee and a caseworker for Samaritas — an organization that works to resettle people from other countries.

The stabbing happened outside of a house off of Silverbell Road, where the caseworker was living.

"It's just a tragedy that this is happening," said Heather Delikat, a neighbor.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home around 2 p.m. for reports of a man who was stabbed.

“It’s over 20 cuts or stabs, it wasn’t an accidental brush of the knife, it was multiple,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

"Just can't believe this happened next door," said Delikat.

Bouchard said the suspect is a refugee from Afghanistan and the caseworker is also from Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Samaritas issued the following statement regarding the stabbing:

"It is important to emphasize that this situation is an isolated incident. As we have seen across decades of working with this population, refugees bring resilience, strength and valuable contributions to our communities, and our organization remains steadfast in its mission to support their successful resettlement."

Delikat says the victim had been helping refugees since he moved to America.

"I can tell you that the gentleman who lives next door is a wonderful person, his wife and kids are here recently," said Delikat.

Officials say the victim is currently stable, and the suspect is not talking. They are still investigating the motive.

