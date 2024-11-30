On Small Business Saturday, businesses in downtown Rochester experience wave of sales

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Many local business across metro-Detroit are offering special deals for Small Business Saturday and say the holiday shopping season helps make up a large percentage of their annual revenue.

The Big, Bright Light Show illuminates downtown Rochester during the holidays. Businesses say when the lights go up from now until January 19, they see an increase of 20 to 40 percent in revenue. Small Business Saturday adds to the exciting sale numbers.

WXYZ Shoppers in downtown Rochester

“Small Business Saturday is huge for us," Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market assistant manager Breanna Tayles said.

Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market sells items from over 100 local artists, the money goes to not only supporting the business, but all the artists they work with as well.

At Rochester Sports Cards, Memorabilia & Gaming, business this weekend is good.

WXYZ Owner of Rochester Sports Cards, Memorabilia & Gaming, Steve Majkowski

“Our sales will double compared to a typical Saturday," owner Steve Majkowski said.

Talulah Belle is a gift shop for any occasion year-round. Owner Amy Fonville, says from Thanksgiving until Christmas, the business makes a large chunk of its income for the entire year.

“This time of year for small brick and mortars it’s like our Super Bowl," Fonville said.

WXYZ Owner of Talulah Belle, Amy Fonville

Crowds already filled the shops Friday afternoon, and with special deals on Saturday, businesses expect even more patrons throughout the weekend.