WXYZ Editorial: Congratulations to Brightest & Best high school scholars of 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a time-honored tradition here at Channel 7. For 45 years, we have celebrated high school senior graduates. Their achievements mark the end of a long and successful kindergarten through 12th grade academic journey. It also marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter of learning or training.

We call it our salute to Southeast Michigan’s Brightest & Best scholars. Through their tireless hard work, these young men and women have earned the highest form of academic achievement. They represent the top of their high school class. We are thrilled to shine our spotlight on their accomplishments. All summer long, we will highlight their names, where they went to school, and their career goals. Look for their video vignettes on-air and online at wxyz.com. Please share them with friends because this may be the spark that ignites a flame inside that next super achiever.

These proud graduates represent all levels of society. Some come from very humble beginnings. Some are second and third generation scholars. Others are new to this state and country and overcame tremendous obstacles to make it to the finish line.

They were motivated and supported by family members, teachers, community leaders, and individuals who believed in their talented potential. What these young graduates had in common was their desire to study, learn, and excel in pursuing an education.

Nothing is more important in our society than taking the time today to support tomorrow’s leaders. Please join us over the next few months as we congratulate the Class of 2024; the Brightest & Best, as well as all high school graduates.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 6 - 9, 2024