Across the nation, the buzz these days is about Detroit! Larry Alexander, the President & CEO of the Metro Detroit Convention & Visitors Bureau says, “The Region is retooled, revved and ready to show off.” We agree! And as a reflection of that, Detroit is wisely rolling out a new strategy to attract more visitors, conferences and conventions.

Detroit’s previous advertising campaign entitled, “America’s Great Comeback City”, has become passé. With a number of successes now under its belt, metro Detroit tourism leaders are convinced, “It’s Go Time!” The new ad campaign is a fast-paced, attractive spot, full of testimonials from others outside our city talking about Detroit’s revitalization. It will been seen in several U.S. markets including Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis.

In addition to the “Go Time” spot, the convention bureau is launching a new 10 episode YouTube program in the spring called, “Eats in the D.” The show will highlight many of the region’s dining attractions, a key draw for many tourists.

We commend Alexander and his team for thinking out of the box and pushing Detroit to the next advertising level. With 10 major groups slated to come to here this year to spend $200 million, this is no time to rest on our laurels. Constantly selling Detroit to those who haven’t been here recently is a key part of getting the message out and building upon our resurgence. Although there are still local challenges to overcome, as a city and region, we should be very proud to stand up and tell them to COME to Detroit!

Broadcast: February 8 - 11, 2018