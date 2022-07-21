WXYZ Editorial: Rocket Mortgage Classic is a big win for Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Get ready for the annual Rocket Mortgage classic. It's one of Michigan's signature sporting attractions and is a leading economic development generator. Last year, the tournament raised more than 1 million to support local charities. It also has the distinction of being the only PGA Tour event ever held in the city of Detroit.

The big golf week kicks off Tuesday, July 26th at the beautiful and historic Detroit Golf Club. Fans will see a championship field of players take to the course as our region will once again be in the national spotlight.

But the benefits of this world-class tournament go far beyond the competition of this game. Over the past few years, millions have been invested into the event's "Changing the Course" initiative. Using the Connect 313 Fund, thousands of Detroiters can qualify for assistance in getting internet resources. The goal is to bridge the technology gap and digital divide by 2025. Currently, about 30-percent of Detroit households have no access to the internet. Technology is the gateway to education, job training, and economic opportunity.

We commend Dan Gilbert, Bob Walters, Jay Farner, and Jason Langwell, the Rocket Mortgage team, for their leadership and vision. Finally, we invite you to watch our special coverage all next week on-air and online at wxyz.com.

I'm Mike Murri.

Get ready for the annual Rocket Mortgage classic. It's one of Michigan's signature sporting attractions and is a leading economic development generator. Last year, the tournament raised more than 1 million to support local charities. It also has the distinction of being the only PGA Tour event ever held in the city of Detroit.

The big golf week kicks off Tuesday, July 26th at the beautiful and historic Detroit Golf Club. Fans will see a championship field of players take to the course as our region will once again be in the national spotlight.

But the benefits of this world-class tournament go far beyond the competition of this game. Over the past few years, millions have been invested into the event's "Changing the Course" initiative. Using the Connect 313 Fund, thousands of Detroiters can qualify for assistance in getting internet resources. The goal is to bridge the technology gap and digital divide by 2025. Currently, about 30-percent of Detroit households have no access to the internet. Technology is the gateway to education, job training, and economic opportunity.

We commend Dan Gilbert, Bob Walters, Jay Farner, and Jason Langwell, the Rocket Mortgage team, for their leadership and vision. Finally, we invite you to watch our special coverage all next week on-air and online at wxyz.com.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 21 - 24, 2022

