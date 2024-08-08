WXYZ Editorial: Start your engines for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

WXYZ DETROIT — Metal, muscle, and good memories! That’s what the annual Woodward Dream Cruise is all about. If you like classic cars and trucks, it will be the place to be on Saturday, August 17th.

It’s a free and family-friendly event. It’s also a chance to celebrate with a younger generation and show them how Detroit put the world on wheels and became the Automotive Capital of the world and the gold standard for automotive design and manufacturing.

The Woodward dream cruise is a world class celebration of automobiles from every decade. The 50’s -60’s and 70’s showcasing Detroiters passion and love of cars. For sixteen miles throughout nine communities more than 1 million people are expected to line Woodward Avenue. There will be roughly 40-thousand iconic vehicles linking the past and present together.

