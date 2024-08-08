Watch Now
NewsOpinion

Actions

WXYZ Editorial: Start your engines for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

Editorial on why the Dream Cruise keeps getting bigger and better
Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri talks about the upcoming Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, August 17th.
Dream Cruise 2024
Posted
and last updated

WXYZ DETROIT — Metal, muscle, and good memories! That’s what the annual Woodward Dream Cruise is all about. If you like classic cars and trucks, it will be the place to be on Saturday, August 17th. 

It’s a free and family-friendly event. It’s also a chance to celebrate with a younger generation and show them how Detroit put the world on wheels and became the Automotive Capital of the world and the gold standard for automotive design and manufacturing.

The Woodward dream cruise is a world class celebration of automobiles from every decade. The 50’s -60’s and 70’s showcasing Detroiters passion and love of cars. For sixteen miles throughout nine communities more than 1 million people are expected to line Woodward Avenue. There will be roughly 40-thousand iconic vehicles linking the past and present together.

Here at Channel 7, we take great pride in being the official television partner for the cruise. The day will kick off with a 5K Cruse-in-Shoes fun run or walk in Royal Oak. Then, get ready for the engines to rumble as the eye-popping vehicles take to America’s oldest highway. We’ll capture all the live coverage before, during, and after the day’s activities highlighted in our two-hour primetime special on Channel 7 or streamed to your favorite mobile device.

We’ll also broadcast an encore performance on Sunday morning. The best news of all, a special syndicated edition of the Dream Cruise will air in over 200 cities, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

From coast-to-coast, Channel 7 is proud to share our love of cars and the exciting revitalization of Detroit with the rest of the nation. Please join us for coverage of the world’s biggest one-day cruise.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager
Broadcast: August 8 - 11, 2024

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story and make your voice heard!