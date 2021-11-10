Watch
Person of interest sought in hit-and-run crash that killed 6-year-old girl

Dearborn Police Department
Posted at 7:20 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 19:20:33-05

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for help with finding a person of interest in connection to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a 6-year-old girl’s death.

The crash happened on Sunday in the area of Morross and Bingham Street. Authorities said a child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital. She died not long after the incident.

Police are looking for Jyon Collins, 18. He’s described as standing 5-foot-3 and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward and can be reached at 1-800-773-2587.

