PETA erects billboard above freeway where semi-trailer carrying 38 cows overturned in February

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than a month after a semi-trailer carrying cows tipped over on an I-94 ramp in Detroit, PETA is memorializing the animals by erecting a billboard.

Nearly 20 of the 38 cows that were on that trailer were euthanized due to injuries sustained in the February crash.

In response to the incident, PETA put up a billboard that reads, "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the individual. Go Vegan." The billboard was placed above I-74 near the I-94 ramp where the crash happened.

“Cows are gentle giants who have thoughts and feelings just like anyone else,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “If PETA’s billboard persuades even one person to stop eating animals, we will have done something good.”

On Feb. 22, the semi-trailer traveling the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-75 lost control and overturned. The clean-up took several hours, and 18 cows had to be euthanized following the crash.