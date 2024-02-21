Police search for serial windshield smashers in Macomb County

Police in Macomb County are searching for suspects who are wanted in a string of windshield-smashing incidents in several towns.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of multiple incidents of windshield smashing in the areas of 22 Mile & Card and 24 Miles & Hayes in Macomb Township.

Shelby Township police say they have also had several incidents of windshield smashing in the area of 24 Mile and Schoenherr.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a newer-model white Ford F-150 with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerkey at 586-469-6634 or daniel.gerkey@macombcountymi.gov.