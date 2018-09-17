Police searching for Westland prowler caught on video looking through home windows

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man prowling through a downriver neighborhood as families were asleep has been spotted on surveillance video. The footage of him looking in windows is now being shared on Facebook, as part of an alert spreading through the community.

It happened Saturday at about 3 a.m., at a home off Wildwood near Cherry Hill Rd.

“I don’t know him," said homeowner Kim Redden. "Nobody in my house knows him. He had no reason to be there.”

Redden, who posted surveillance video of the suspect on Facebook, said she’s used to locking her windows and doors, as well as her vehicle.

“The shades were up, so he was like looking in the window,” she said. "After 30 seconds, the man ended up leaving on foot."

Redden added that she's glad he didn't try to come inside the home.

"But I checked my vehicles to make sure they were locked and they were locked,” she said.

If you have any information about the person seen on video call Westland police.