Spotlight on the News: Abdullah Hammoud's historic victory and MICRC's Brittni Kellom & Doug Clark

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Dearborn Mayor-elect Abdullah Hammoud
Posted at 9:01 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 09:01:49-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 7, Spotlight on the News will interview State Representative Abdullah Hammoud, the new and historic Mayor-elect of Dearborn, MI. What are his plans for the Michigan city he will soon lead? We will also interview Brittni Kellom and Doug Clark, two members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. What's the latest in this important political process?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

