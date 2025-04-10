Pontiac program offering cash to pregnant moms, newborns

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The cost of raising a child is expensive and now, a new program is aiming to give expectant mothers and women with newborns in Pontiac access to thousands of dollars with "no strings attached."

It's called Rx Kids. Parents in Flint and Kalamazoo have already been taking advantage of the program. In Pontiac, it's expected to help 800 mothers in just its first year.

Araceli Blancas-Vargas and her husband are two months from welcoming another little one into the world. As they prepare, she said the Rx Kids cash assistance program is right on time.

“The economy is really bad right now," she told 7 News Detroit.

“It’s a struggle definitely just because I have three girls at the moment and one on the way. Transportation, the gas right now is expensive... food, paying bills, clothing-wise. It’s like a list, big list."

Through the program, Michigan State University with the help of the Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency is giving away up to $7,500 to those who qualify.

Al Patrick, the deputy director for community relations for OLHSA, said enrollment starts May 1.

“We will give you $1,500 initially while pregnant. After the child is delivered, you will receive $500 per month until the child turns 1-year-old," he explained.

To qualify, he said applicants must meet two basic requirements. They must be a resident of Pontiac and either be pregnant or have a baby that’s 6 months or younger.

Patrick said income is not a factor. However, he said the program's goal is for the funds to help the child's overall well-being.

“We’re talking about buying diapers, buying formulas, things of that nature. But you also can actually pay rent with the money or you can pay a car note with the money. If you’re paying a car note, we look at it in terms of you’re transporting that child to and from the doctor. So, therefore you're contributing to the health of the child," he explained.

Flint is where the Rx Kids program started, and Patrick said OLHSA is looking to duplicate their success.

“When we provide these fundings, we know that it will help with the infant mortality rate. In Oakland County, here in Pontiac, we know that the infant mortality rate has been high. But when we look at Flint, we know that the infant mortality rate has come down,” Patrick said.

To anyone who think they may qualify, Araceli said, "Definitely apply. Maybe reach out, ask more questions.”

“If you qualify for it (or) if you know someone, apply for it. It’s actually a good benefit," she added.

To celebrate and promote the launch of the program, OLHSA plans to host a parade for mothers and their babies on May 9 from 3 p m. to 6 p.m. at Wisner Stadium in Pontiac.

