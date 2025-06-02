104-year-old Cass Tech alumna inspires class of 2025 at graduation ceremony

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A graduation ceremony at Detroit's Cass Technical High School featured a special guest who brought history to life for hundreds of seniors celebrating their achievements.

Julia Esaw, a 104-year-old alumna who graduated from Cass Tech in 1939, took the stage to be honored by the school.

As one of just six African Americans in a class of thousands during her time at Cass Tech, Esaw overcame racial barriers to achieve excellence.

"I know that they were hard on my race of people," Esaw said.

During her high school years, Esaw and other Black students weren't allowed to attend prom or participate in senior skip day because of their race and the community they were held in. Despite these obstacles, she maintained her academic standing.

"Your parents always wanted the best for you, so I was always on honor roll," Esaw said.

Cass Tech Principal Lisa Phillips presented Esaw with the Distinguished Alumni Award during the ceremony.

"We don't push the history enough with our children because if you know where you came from, you know where you're going and to see this beautiful lady, Ms. Esaw on stage at 104, the kids have something to think about, something to achieve and never tell us what you can't do because she did it against all of the odds," said Phillips.

Esaw, who will turn 105 in October, was married to Tuskegee Airman Burkes Esaw and sent all four of her children to Cass Tech, where they also graduated.

"Mother is an excellent role model. She's done a lot for other people, she's a giver," said her daughter Berneta Esaw, who is a retired Detroit Public Schools teacher.

For the new graduates, the day represented both an ending and a beginning.

"This day means everything to me," said Aniyah Harris. "This day is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another."

As Esaw received recognition for her lifetime of achievement, she expressed gratitude for the honor.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much," Esaw said as she received flowers from Phillips.

Esaw says she's looking for other alumnae from between 1935 and 1944 to celebrate with next year.

