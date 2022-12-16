Detroit mom inspires others as Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, advocating for people with disabilities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jamie Junior's favorite role in life is being a mother to her son Nicholas. The Detroit mom, who has cerebral palsy, was recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, a role that involves something she already loves to do: advocate for those with disabilities.

And though she's very beautiful, Jamie is quick to tell people that it was not a beauty pageant.

"So I like to say whereas a traditional beauty pageant will focus on outer beauty, Ms. Wheelchair Michigan focuses on inner beauty and passion," she said.

Jamie is already doing what she loves at Disability Network Wayne County Detroit, advocating for those with disabilities involving financial empowerment, accessible housing and transportation.

As Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Jamie will go on to compete in Ms. Wheelchair America.

The national competition will take place in Grand Rapids from Aug. 28, 2023 to Sept. 3, 2023.

Ms. Wheelchair is sponsored by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Hollister, Abilities.com, Mobilityworks and The Law Office of Edward I. Zwilling, LLC.

Watch the video above to hear Jamie talk about her new role and how she is using her voice to help others.

