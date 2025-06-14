Ypsilanti pastor receives $100K grant on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' for feeding community

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit pastor has received a major surprise that will help her continue feeding those in need throughout her community.

Anna Taylor-McCants of Ypsilanti was awarded $100,000 during a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for her work addressing food insecurity through FedUp Ministries, where she is the director.

"I love to show love through hospitality, and food is so important in the church world that I went to my bishop and a couple of other pastors and said we really need to launch a different kind of ministries," Taylor-McCants said.

FedUp Ministries operates a food truck and collaborates with other nonprofits to provide free meals to people facing food insecurity. The organization also offers a shower and laundry trailer.

"Everything we do, we kind of go out into the community to meet people where they are," Taylor-McCants said.

For her community work, Taylor-McCants was nominated for the Pilot Pen G2 Overachievers award, which recognizes individuals making a difference in their communities.

"Some time between July of last year and December, we wrote the grant and I completely forgot about it. We submitted it and it was over," Taylor-McCants said.

About a month ago, she received an email informing her she was a finalist, which led to an invitation to appear on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in New York City.

"First of all, I love Kelly Clarkson. I loved watching her become the very first American Idol. I thought that was the beginning of the era," Taylor-McCants said.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

What she didn't know was that she wasn't just a finalist; she was the winner of the $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant.

"I almost jumped out of my skin," Taylor-McCants said.

She plans to use the grant money to build a hub for FedUp Ministries.

"Creating our own kind of place for the community to gather, for our organization to go and to cook in the kitchen and to refill with water," she said.

As a pastor, Taylor-McCants sees a deeper message in this experience.

"Having the faith that if this ministry is meant to continue, if people need our services and want it here, God will provide," Taylor-McCants said.

In total, FedUp Ministries has served more than 75,000 meals and provided over 10,000 hygiene services.

