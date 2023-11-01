Redford fighting lead poisoning, giving water filters to residents on Medicaid

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Township is working to prevent lead poisoning by giving away water filters to residents who are on Medicaid.

The giveaway is taking place at the Redford Township Community Center every day until Friday, Nov. 3, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Allen Peake Jr. said his wife sent him to the water filter giveaway as a precaution. He listened intently to a worker with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who he said educated him on lead levels and how he and his wife can avoid consuming it from their tap water.

“Lead is a very serious problem. We all heard and know what happened in Flint. So, you don’t want to take a chance when you hear something about lead being your water. You want to hop to it real quickly," Peake told 7 Action News.

Michael Dennis, Redford Township's public services director, said the source of lead in tap water can be lead solder, the faucet or lead service lines.

“We primarily are focusing on the lead service line itself that could be the primary culprit," he said.

Dennis said the idea for the water filter giveaway came about after the township tested tap water in 31 properties identified to have lead service lines. Of those properties, four had lead levels that exceeded 15 parts per billion. The state requires action be taken for any home above that measurement.

“We want to also inform our residents that it is not a water system, it’s not an infrastructure issue. This is (an) individual property that would have an elevated lead level based on a lead service line," he explained.

Carol Traffanstedt, who’s lived in her Redford home for 54 years, didn’t qualify for a filter. However, she doesn’t regret stopping by the event.

“The information alone was worth the trip," she said.

Traffanstedt said she's going to share what she's learned with neighbors and loved ones.

Dennis said Wayne County will be on site to test residents' blood for lead levels on Thursday and Friday. Also, he said the township will inspect homes for free to determine if the water service lines are indeed made of lead, and they'll be added to a list for free replacement.

The township will be passing out free water filters to those who are eligible until Friday.