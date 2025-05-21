Belle Isle leaders hoping to bring a public square to the park

BELLE ISLE (WXYZ) — Leaders at Belle Isle are hoping to create a new public commons area aimed at making the park more accessible and connected for the more than 5 million annual visitors.

The Belle Isle Conservancy and the State of Michigan are in the early stages of developing a plan to bring a public square to the 982-acre park.

"Getting in your car, going directly to wherever you plan to go, whether that's the aquarium or the beach or wherever. You do your thing, you get back in your car, and then you leave," said Meagan Elliott, president of Belle Isle Conservancy, describing the current visitor experience.

The initiative stems from a study a few years ago, when the Belle Isle Conservancy partnered with the State of Michigan to look into improving travel throughout the park.

"Folks said that they wanted better ways to get around the island," said Elliott.

Extended interview: Belle Isle Conservancy president shares vision for public square

Extended interview: Belle Isle Conservancy president shares vision for public square

The public square, being called Belle Isle Commons, would create a space where visitors can spend more time and discover unexpected attractions.

"What folks want to see is a space where you can actually linger. Maybe be introduced to something that you didn't expect to that day, or some programming, consistent food and beverage options," said Elliott.

The main area of focus for the space is in front of the park's aquarium and conservatory, which Elliott notes is the primary destination for 61% of visitors.

"So if that's the main spot where folks are going first on the island, we need to make it function better for them and also make it more connected to all the assets that are right around it," said Elliott.

"The Oudolf Garden is right next to the conservatory, and even kids row, the giant slide," she added.

Currently, conceptual design work is being completed before seeking additional community input.

"Basically, to kind of get enough of an idea based on what we initially heard from residents, turn it around to a design concept, and then get enough of that on paper so we can go right back to the community to say what you think about this," said Elliott.

Regular visitors to Belle Isle expressed enthusiasm for the possible changes.

"If they can make the island friendly to seniors and more accessible, I'm for all of that, said Otis Starghill, a Belle Isle visitor.

"If it makes the island more walkable and encourages more people to bike over or even walk across the bridge, I'm all for it," said Kaysen Chown, another Belle Isle visitor.

A preliminary design is expected to be released this summer.

—————————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

