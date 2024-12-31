Community rallies around Detroit's Morningside Cafe after it's vandalized in attempted robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit coffee shop considered a community hub is hoping police catch the people responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage caused by their failed break-in attempt.

Camera footage shared by Morningside Cafe on East Warren shows the two suspects breaking the window by repeatedly throwing a piece of cinderblock around 5 a.m. December 27.

“When I came here Friday morning and saw the destruction to our property that was devastating,” said Owner Jeffrey Lewis II.

Detroit Police are looking for the suspects involved and investigating the incident as vandalism and an attempted break-in.

“They intentionally tried to set us back, so I definitely want the police to capture both individuals, and they need to pay for what they did,” said Lewis.

Lewis says he recognized one of the guys in the video from a previous visit.

"I’ve looked out for him at times before, and when I watched the footage and seen, like, this guy actually been through our doors, and here it is, he’s the one causing this damage. It was very disheartening,” said Lewis.

Lewis arrived at his shop Friday and says regulars supported him as he assessed whether to close or not.

"Even though I was let down, personally, financially, I have a responsibility to this community, and that’s part of my mission, the purpose of Morningside Cafe,” said Lewis.

Those same regulars supported a GoFundMe that eventually raised a good chunk of the total cost to repair the window and damaged decal. It's that same spirit of community that inspired Lewis to open the business and invest in the neighborhood he grew up in.

"We didn't have a space like this in our neighborhood to go and experience conversations and just yabbering with friends and have a good quality cup of coffee. We had to go over to our suburban neighbors in the Grosse Pointes, where there's a Starbucks or Tim Hortons, or you had to go downtown or midtown, which is cool, but we have a large neighborhood, but there's 19 streets that make up Morningside and I felt like our community was deserving of having a space of this nature," said Lewis.

The City of Detroit completed the E. Warren Streetscape Project in the Fall of 2023 around the time Morningside opened. Since opening a little over a year ago, it has become a hub for visitors who have hosted meetings, used the free printer, or just needed a space to hang out.

"I know the importance of this place and what it means to a lot of people,” said Lewis.

Remembering his purpose is why Lewis says he hasn't given up on his dream despite adversity. Earlier this year, he was shot at. Two days before opening, a fire broke out, destroying all the furniture and mural inside.

"We just ask those who want to do any type of ill will like just think twice, especially when you are serving the community, serving everybody, you're a pillar to the community. Don’t touch that. Leave that alone,” said Lewis.

